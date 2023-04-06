Strs Ohio Has $55.41 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,869,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,947 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $55,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

INVH stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

