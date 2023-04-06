Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 171.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,284 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.32% of UDR worth $40,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 865,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 806,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.66.

UDR Trading Down 0.5 %

UDR stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 162.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.