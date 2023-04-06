Strs Ohio Sells 19,369 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Sysco worth $39,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SYY opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.