Strs Ohio Sells 8,423 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $43,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

STZ opened at $221.44 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 632.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

