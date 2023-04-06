Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 3.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $286.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,188. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $290.12. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.74 and a 200-day moving average of $244.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

