Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $140,309.21

Substratum (SUB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $140,309.21 and $0.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018708 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,095.28 or 1.00036450 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000366 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

