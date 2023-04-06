Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 2.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $69,897.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,298 shares of company stock worth $2,673,661. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

