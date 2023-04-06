Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at JMP Securities

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
STRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sutro Biopharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.33.
STRO opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $260.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $9.06.
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
