Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Up 5.8%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 1,264,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,783,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Carr sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $57,053.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.