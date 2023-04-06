Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 1,594 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $188.86.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

