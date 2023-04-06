Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 76,221 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 141,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
