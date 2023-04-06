Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.38 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $160.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,165. The stock has a market cap of $283.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

