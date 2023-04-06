Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $753,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.44. 1,011,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a PEG ratio of 195.30 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average of $182.83.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

