Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 131,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 179,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,648,076. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

Get Rating

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

