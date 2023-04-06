Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.69. 726,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $192.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.