Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $37.67 Average PT from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.