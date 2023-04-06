Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

