T-mac DAO (TMG) Price Hits $4.60 on Major Exchanges

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.60 billion and approximately $57,386.57 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00016400 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 5.08434956 USD and is up 53.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $86,446.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

