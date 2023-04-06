T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.44. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 233,255 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

