T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.44. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 233,255 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.
T2 Biosystems Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.