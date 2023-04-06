Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,476. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average of $160.22. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

