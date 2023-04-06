TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells $39,950.00 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $39,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 327,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $49,664.90.

On Friday, March 31st, Laird Landmann sold 58,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $277,419.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $196,867.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 106,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,390. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 115,520 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

