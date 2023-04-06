TD Cowen Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $320.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $360.04.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $328.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.43.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

