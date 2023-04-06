TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.20.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.3 %

SNX opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,201,767 shares of company stock worth $504,652,598 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

