TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.90

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and traded as high as $35.83. TDK shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 16,065 shares traded.

TDK Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. TDK had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

