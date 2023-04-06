Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $433.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.