Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

TSLA opened at $185.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.82 and its 200 day moving average is $188.39. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock worth $28,958,441. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the second quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

