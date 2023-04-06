The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a PEG ratio of 195.30 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

