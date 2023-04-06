The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.65. The stock had a trading volume of 651,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,068. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.12. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

