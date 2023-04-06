The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 207,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 124,067 shares.The stock last traded at $80.37 and had previously closed at $80.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.