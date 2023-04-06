The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 207,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 124,067 shares.The stock last traded at $80.37 and had previously closed at $80.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Further Reading

