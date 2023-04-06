The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 244,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,452,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,275,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 984,461 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in The GEO Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 953,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

