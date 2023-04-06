The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEOGet Rating) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 244,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,452,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,275,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 984,461 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in The GEO Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 953,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

