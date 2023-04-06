The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after buying an additional 230,442 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,103,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $137.93 on Thursday. Middleby has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $163.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

