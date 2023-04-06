The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) is JLB & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Toro makes up approximately 3.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $20,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Toro by 990.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,064 shares of company stock worth $9,723,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.26. 97,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,037. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

