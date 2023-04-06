The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Toro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Toro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,064 shares of company stock valued at $9,723,064. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NYSE TTC opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

