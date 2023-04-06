The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 431,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,129. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.