Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,095,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 499,512 shares.The stock last traded at $10.99 and had previously closed at $11.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 8,646 shares of company stock worth $88,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,789,000 after acquiring an additional 84,787 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,254 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 916,820 shares during the period.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

