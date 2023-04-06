Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $361.69 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $361.69 million and $20.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0368417 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $27,616,570.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

