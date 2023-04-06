tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Down 8.4%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.10 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.54). 271,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,275,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.59).

TBLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of -0.03.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

