Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 18,756,588 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.59.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,209.64). 47.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and GBM-V & Cardiac divisions.

