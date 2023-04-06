Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.86

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 134958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27.

Insider Activity at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $142,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,003.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 38,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,000,948.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,020,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $142,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,003.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 466,882 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,690. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 34.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth about $3,325,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

