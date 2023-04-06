Tribe Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $128.00 million and $700,582.97 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

