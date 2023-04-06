True Signal LP Acquires New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

True Signal LP purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Best Buy makes up approximately 1.3% of True Signal LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 563,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

