True Signal LP Acquires Shares of 66,145 Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 357,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

