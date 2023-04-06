True Signal LP Invests $108,000 in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

True Signal LP purchased a new position in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. True Signal LP owned about 0.05% of Rent the Runway as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.
Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RENT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 151,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,748. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.70.
Rent the Runway Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent the Runway (RENT)
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
- Lamb Weston Serves Sizzling Report; Rally Sets New High
- Valero Has The Value Proposition Energy Investors Need
- RPM International Pulls Back Critical Levels; Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.