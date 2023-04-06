True Signal LP Invests $2.05 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of True Signal LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

