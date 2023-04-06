True Signal LP Invests $7.31 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

True Signal LP bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,000. CVS Health comprises 5.5% of True Signal LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.20. 2,365,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,093,385. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.