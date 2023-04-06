True Signal LP Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,648. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

