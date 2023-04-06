True Signal LP Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,907 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000. Target accounts for approximately 3.6% of True Signal LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.94. 1,008,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.22. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

