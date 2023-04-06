True Signal LP Takes $2.52 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

True Signal LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises 1.9% of True Signal LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 646,644 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,496,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,230,000 after acquiring an additional 895,911 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,088,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 167,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

