True Signal LP Takes $339,000 Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 203.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 423,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

MCW traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 234,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

