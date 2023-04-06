True Signal LP Takes Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

True Signal LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 47,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,256. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

